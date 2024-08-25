MMA Knockout

Floyd Mayweather Fires Referee Mid-Fight in John Gotti Rematch

47-year-old Floyd Mayweather toyed with John Gotti III in his latest exhibition fight.

Mathew Riddle

The Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti 2 exhibition ended on a surprisingly subdued note despite being billed as a grudge match by Gotti due to their viral brawl in 2023.

Mayweather dominated Gotti over eight rounds, outlanding him easily while receiving little in return. By the eighth and final round, the crowd's jeers boomed, and any action quickly fizzled out as the fighters appeared to play up to the exhibition

Still, it wasn't without its moments, as it produced some of the most bizarre scenes in boxing.

Mayweather Kicks Out Referee & Other Bizarre Moments

The first round timer didn't work, which left both fighters confused. In the second round, the referee reprimanded Mayweather for strikes to the back of the head, and Mayweather responded by having him ejected from the fight and replaced.

Throughout the fight, Gotti looked to the referee for assistance instead of fighting back while Mayweather pounded on him. In the dying seconds of the eighth round, Gotti repeatedly tried to kiss Mayweather during a clinch exchange.

In contrast to their last outing, this fight ended on a happy note with both fighters giving respect. However, it's unlikely there will be much demand for a Mayweather-Gotti III.

