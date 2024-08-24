This MMA Head Kick Knockout Is One of the Most Devastating Finishes of 2024
Wiktoria Czyzewska might have produced the most emphatic knockout of the night at KSW 97 on August 24.
Czyzewska came up against Erianny Castaneda on the card's prelims, and engaged in an all-action striking affair in the first round. Czyzewska had the edge with her Muay Thai, scoring thudding body shots and prodding punches before delivering one of the cleanest head kick knockouts you'll ever see. See the finish below:
Czyzewska set up the knockout by catching Castaneda's left low kick, before clipping her with a left hook and a right cross and following up with a right high kick. Castaneda was caught with her guard down and took the kick flush to the jaw, completely flattening her on the canvas.
With this knockout, Czyzewska extends her KSW winning-streak to two, and puts her name forward as one of the most exciting women's MMA prospects to watch on the European scene.
