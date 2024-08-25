17-0 UFC Dark Horse Passes Biggest Test with Flying Colors
Michael Morales has extended his undefeated professional record to 17-0 with a spectacular first-round TKO over UFC veteran Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 96 on August 25.
UFC Fight Night LIVE: Cannonier vs. Borralho Fight Updates & Results
Morales, not yet ranked at welterweight, came up against perennial welterweight gatekeeper Magny on the night's main card. It looked to be a typical Magny wet blanket performance when he stormed Morales against the cage and held onto his back. This would quickly change when Morales spun out of back control, clipping Magny with a reverse elbow forcing him to stumble to the mat.
From here, Morales relentlessly pursued the finish, eventually taking Magny's back, flattening him out, and thudding away with punches until the referee called the fight in the dying seconds.
With this victory, Morales should have a ranking by his name this time next week. Magny was No. 12 in the welterweight division, so it makes sense for Morales to take either No. 11 or 12. It also means that the 17-0 prospect will finally be in the welterweight title conversation after five straight victories.
Morales is definitely one to watch in the talent-rich welterweight division.
