Jake Paul Bullies Mike Tyson in Eight-Round Netflix Disappointment

Another tepid victory over a fighting veteran for Jake Paul.

Mathew Riddle

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul went as well as you'd expect.

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson by Decision

Tyson, 58, showed flashes of his former self in the early stages of the fight but was gradually worn down by Paul as the bout progressed. The momentum shifted in the third round when Paul landed a left hook that visibly hurt Tyson, leaving him on unsteady legs. From that point, the fight's dynamic changed, with Tyson transitioning from an imposing figure to a noticeably vulnerable fighting veteran.

Paul showed the restraint to carry Tyson through the distance, occasionally winging wild overhands and uppercuts that suggested some disregard for Tyson. With squared and stiff legs, Tyson bore little resemblance to his training montages. His last professional boxing appearance could be a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul.

Tyson Hints at Fight With Jake Paul's Brother

In their post-fight interviews, Paul remained amicable. Tyson highlighted that he might not be done fighting yet and hinted at a fight with Logan Paul, who shot down the idea by saying he'd "kill" him.

It's a bitter ending for many classic fight fans hoping to see Tyson relive his glory days.

