Tom Aspinall Demands UFC Undisputed Title Shot in Next Fight, With or Without Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall is over trying to force a fight with Jon Jones.
The British heavyweight champion has had a meteoric rise in the UFC, securing the interim belt at UFC 295 instead of Jones-Miocic and defending it at UFC 304 in July 2024. Normally, interim champions are guaranteed a shot at the undisputed champion in their next fight. However, this hasn't been the case for Aspinall, who patiently waits for Jones to fight Stipe Miocic.
Despite his eligibility, Aspinall has been shunned by Jones, who has branded him an "asshole" and entertained fights with Alex Pereira, Derrick Lewis, and Jamahal Hill. But enough is enough, and Aspinall has recently remarked that he's told the UFC he wants an undisputed fight next.
Tom Aspinall Demands Undisputed Title for Next UFC Fight
Speaking to Main Event on November 14, Aspinall explained the demands he has made for the UFC.
"It's not Jon that I'm really after," Aspinall explained. "It's the belt. He's got the belt, and I want it. Doesn't run any deeper than that for me.
"... I'm not doing that s*** again [defending interim belt at UFC 304]," Aspinall continued. "I told the UFC that my next fight needs to be for undisputed and that's it. That's the last thing I gotta do in my career. [The UFC responded] 'You're absolutely right!'"
'Nobody Likes Tom' ... UFC Fighter Weighs in on Aspinall-Jones
UFC lightweight Damon 'The Leech' Jackson believes Aspinall is coming off as "whiny".
"I think he's a great fighter for sure," Jackson said of Aspinall in an interview with Parry Punch. "He's annoying as f***, he gets so whiny about the whole Jon Jones thing. ... Like if he wants to fight you he'll fight. And if he doesn't then just shut up about it.
Jackson fights on the undercard of Jones-Miocic this weekend at UFC 309, against UFC veteran Jim Miller.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC CEO Dana White Axes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, Promises Tom Aspinall Next
- Sylvester Stallone Offers Heartfelt Support to Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight
- Shara Magomedov Reportedly Agrees to Huge UFC Saudi Arabia Fight after Viral KO
- Tony Bellew Pitches Next Opponent for Jake Paul ‘If Mike Tyson Lets You Survive'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.