Dana White Provides Yet Another Update on Conor McGregor's Return
UFC CEO Dana White has pushed back Conor McGregor's UFC return date yet again.
Conor McGregor withdrew from UFC 303 in June due to a toe injury and is currently defending himself in a civil suit related to sexual assault allegations from 2018. Despite this, Dana White continues to field questions about McGregor's potential return to the Octagon.
White Pushes McGregor Return Date to Late-2025
During a recent interview with Jim Rome, White remarked that he sees McGregor returning in "the later part of next year [2025]."
Timeline of Dana White's McGregor Return Comments (2024 Edition)
(August) White was non-committal about McGregor's return after he pulled out of UFC 303. He later remarked that he had "Conor McGregor fight news" later in the month.
(September) White cleared the air by saying McGregor won't fight this year (2024), but he "will fight next year --- early 2025."
(November) White changes tune, he sees McGregor returning in the "later part of [2025]."
