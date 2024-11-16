Katie Taylor Earns Controversial Win Over Amanda Serrano on Paul vs. Tyson Card
Boxing stars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano met for the second time in a super lightweight title bout that served as the co-main event for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.
Taylor Improves To 2-0 Over Serrano
The two women first shared the boxing ring back 2022, when Serrano moved up to the lightweight division to try and take Taylor's undisputed title but ended up losing a split decision to the Irish champion.
A return to featherweight saw Serrano collect four victories in title bouts before "The Real Deal" most recently defeated Stevie Morgan in the co-main event of Paul vs. Mike Perry in July.
Taylor followed up her win over Serrano with a unanimous decision against Karen Carabajal but came up short in a super lightweight title bid against Chantelle Cameron, and after besting Cameron in their immediate rematch it set the stage for another meeting with Serrano at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Serrano actually opened as an underdog to claim the Undisputed Women's Super Lightweight title but closed as a decent-sized favorite by the time the two women entered the ring, and after ten action-packed rounds it was Taylor who took a 95-94 decision on all three of the scorecards.
The result was met with a considerable amount of disbelief and criticism online, but regardless Taylor leaves Texas with her Undisputed Women's Super Lightweight title after handing Serrano her first loss since their previous meeting.
