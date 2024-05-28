Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Update Fans after Boxing Legend's Recent Health Scare
The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will apparently proceed as scheduled after Tyson reportedly needed medical attention during a recent flight.
The UFC will kick off a busy summer schedule this Saturday night when UFC 302 takes place in Newark, NJ, but one of the biggest combat sports spectacles of the year is set to go down on July 20 when Paul and Tyson meet in the boxing ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
The significant age and experience gap between the two men has understandably been a major talking point ahead of the fight, and after Tyson reportedly experienced an ulcer flare-up that required medical attention while on a flight from Los Angeles to Miami it didn’t take long for Paul to downplay the headlines and assure fans that the fight was still on.
Per the report from CBS News, Tyson’s representatives indicated the boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy” shortly before the flight was scheduled to land and the 57-year-old was attended to by medical staff on the plane.
Paul’s reaction came shortly after the news of Tyson’s medical emergency broke, but just a day after it occurred “Iron Mike” also reassured fans that he’s fully prepared to enter the boxing ring on July 20 for his first professional bout since 2005.
The boxing match between Tyson and Paul will air live on Netflix as the streaming giant’s first forray into live sports, and the rest of the card also features a co-main event rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as well as former UFC title challenger Darren Till’s boxing debut against Julio César Chávez Jr.
