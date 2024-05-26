Elle Brooke Drops Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant in Split Draw at Misfits Boxing 15
The battle of the blondes will go without a winner.
Ex-UFC Star Darren Till Targets Jake Paul after Boxing Debut: ‘F*** Fighting Tommy Fury'
In the main event of Misfits Boxing 15, Elle Brooke was scheduled to defend her middleweight strap against former UFC contender and fellow OnlyFans star Paige VanZant. The two headliners met on Saturday night across six rounds of action from the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.
VanZant was making her boxing debut but was thought to be the favorite against Brooke (4-1), given the massive gap in combat sports experience with PVZ fighting in the UFC and BKFC.
Brooke quickly reminded VanZant that's all in the past though as Brooke knocked down "12 Gauge" early on with a right hand after trading shots with VanZant in the middle. VanZant absorbed the power shot and arose to her feet with seconds left to go in the first round. The Houston fans had themselves a fight.
Boxing News: Ryan Garcia Reacts to New Drug Test Result from Devin Haney Fight
VanZant bounces back in the next two rounds, turning up the volume in the striking department. VanZant lands more quantity as Brooke gets off more quality with her punches. VanZant chips away at Brooke with shots but Brooke stands her ground in the pocket. An array of hooks land for VanZant while some of Brooke's power shots find their way through the guard.
The longer the fight goes the more competitive it comes for both women. Round 4 is as close as they come with Brooke and VanZant fighting for every inch in these exchanges. In the final round, VanZant starts to separate herself from Brooke in the numbers, smothering the Brit with short uppercuts and punches before the final bell sounded.
OFFICIAL RESULT: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant ruled Split Draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47) - retains Misfits women's middleweight title
How did you score Paige VanZant vs. Elle Brooke?
PFL Chairman Compares "Follower" Kayla Harrison to NBA Stars after UFC Debut
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.