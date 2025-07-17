Manny Pacquiao confirms interest in retirement superfight, denies RIZIN rumors
Manny Pacquiao returns this weekend at 46 years of age, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship.
In today's combat sports economy, comebacks and money fights seem ripe even for the oldest fighters, as evidenced by 58-year-old Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul on the largest stage in 2024. The same applies to Pacquiao if he loses to Barrios; His options are still open.
One such name waiting for Pacquiao is Amir Khan, who recently called out the Philippine legend for a double-retirement fight...
'Important to me' ... Pacquiao responds to Khan's callout
Speaking with Covers.com on behalf of MMA Knockout on SI, Pacquiao responded to Khan's callout.
"[A fight with Amir Khan] is possible," He replied. "Yes every exhibition is always big. It's always big. It's always important to me."
As for where the fight would take place, new boxing mogul Turki Alalshikh could facilitate it. Pacquiao confirmed that he has spoken to the Arabian oligarch.
"Yes [I have spoken] with his Excellency Turki [Alalshikh]. We are very thankful because his passion to support boxing is a big, big help for the boxing industry, and all of us as boxers.
"All fighters have a chance to be and give their best, a chance to break through, and to prove themselves to become a world champion."
Exclusive: Pacquiao shuts down RIZIN return rumors
Otherwise, Pacquiao might consider RIZIN, where he recently fought Rukiya Anpo in a three-round exhibition. The Japanese fighting promotion has hosted super fights before, most notably several exhibitions featuring Floyd Mayweather.
Unfortunately, a RIZIN comeback isn't looking likely for Pacquiao.
"Rizin, I don't know. It's hard to say right now, they are not reaching out to me," Pacquiao confirmed.
