Mark Wahlberg Weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: ‘One More Time...'
If anybody can turn back the clock, it's "Iron" Mike Tyson.
The former heavyweight champion's life hasn't been a movie; it's an entire franchise at this point, and he continues to be in the boxing ring close to 20 years after his last pro fight. At 58, Tyson takes on the decades younger Jake Paul this weekend in what is the most unexpected fight in recent memory.
Wahlberg Wants to see Prime Tyson 'One More Time'
Ahead of the Netflix live event that unfolds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has given his thoughts on the massive matchup between the UFC fighter slayer and Mike Tyson, pulling for his "dear friend" to shock the world or, to some, remind them of what came before.
"I'd like to see the old Mike come out one more time, one rounder," Wahlberg told Clocked N' Loaded's Andrew Capucetti at the opening of his newest restaurant.
The TV's Never Off When Tyson's Fighting
In the conversation of the greatest fighters of all time, there may not be one more vicious than a young and hungry Tyson with 44 KOs under his belt. But youth isn't on Tyson's side this time around. He faces what he believes to be a "manufactured killer" in Paul compared to himself, a "natural-born killer" in his own words on Netflix's Countdown.
"I just hope nobody gets hurt," Walhberg continued. "You know, I always watch Mike. I paid pay-per-view. People always complain, 'Oh, one round? It wasn't worth the money...' I always got my money's worth when I was watching Mike."
"Hopefully, he's gonna be healthy and he does the old Mike thing one more time," the A-lister said of Tyson coming out of retirement for KO #45 (and a big payday while he's at it).
Wahlberg (Pain & Gain, Lone Survivor) might not be a fighter, but the A-list actor was the star of "The Fighter" - a biopic on boxing star Micky Ward. The 53-year-old is a massive fight fan, attending UFC 303 at this year's International Fight Week last June.
You can watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Netflix this Friday - live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.