Conor McGregor Names the Toughest Opponent of His Career - and It’s Not Khabib
Despite having not fought since July 2021, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recognizes that his career is one few fighters will ever accomplish.
In that reflection, McGregor revealed that he has already met his match when it comes to competing against MMA's best.
Resurfacing on TalkSport on November 6, McGregor revealed his most challenging fights were back-to-back battles against Nate Diaz in 2016.
McGregor's answer stemmed from a one-word reply to a fan: "Nate."
This shouldn't surprise those who have followed McGregor's UFC career from the onset. The pair's fights were two of the UFC's highest-grossing events in company history. UFC 196 saw Diaz pull off the upset against the then-featherweight champion McGregor with a rear-naked-choke.
Due to the event's financial success and McGregor's star power at the time, they met again at UFC 202 in August of that year. McGregor and Diaz slugged it out across five rounds, with McGregor taking home the majority decision win.
It was the last time both men would meet inside the Octagon, creating an incomplete hole in the minds of many MMA fans worldwide.
Diaz Reveals McGregor Wasn't His Toughest Opponent
Diaz, meanwhile, does not see McGregor as his toughest opponent. He explained his reasoning in an appearance on Raw Talk in 2023, crediting former UFC veteran Josh Neer as the man who fit the description.
Diaz had a long-standing UFC career that lasted nearly two decades across multiple divisions. He briefly tried boxing, losing to Jake Paul last year and defeating Jorge Masvidal in July. It's unclear whether Diaz will return to MMA in some capacity, either in the UFC, PFL or elsewhere.
McGregor has not won a fight since January 2020 and did not defend either of his titles after winning them in December 2015 and November 2016. He is currently targeting a UFC return in 2025.
