Sylvester Stallone Offers Heartfelt Support to Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight
It isn't over til it's over. Nearly 20 years after Mike Tyson's retirement fight, the former heavyweight champion of the world returns to the ring much like 'Rocky' actor Sylvester Stallone did in his 2006 film, Rocky Balboa.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is ‘Rocky Balboa’ Retold Almost 2 Decades Later
Unlike the fictional Balboa, Tyson, 58, isn't welcomed back to the sport against a champion but an influencer and boxer with championship aspirations: Jake Paul (10-1). Prime vs. prime, there's no telling what Tyson would've done to Paul in his heyday, but now, the real-life Rocky Balboa story is put to the test on Friday in Arlington, TX, with millions watching around the world on Netflix.
"Enjoy The Moment!" Sylvester Stallone's Final Words To Mike Tyson
Though it doesn't go without saying that Paul vs. Tyson could have a very different ending than Rocky's final fight (which somehow went the distance), many experts predict it will be a quick and easy night for the younger and faster Paul.
All that aside, A-list actor Sylvester Stallone sends Tyson his best wishes in the final hours leading up to the fight, rooting for his longtime friend to do the seemingly impossible.
"Of course this is a pretend picture which I find enjoyable to look at," Stallone said of a graphic featuring him as Rocky and a young Tyson. "But I have known Mike since the day he won his first title and I will tell you that this is the hardest punching superhuman fighter of all time!!!!
"You’ll never see this kind of warrior again!!! Enjoy the moment!"
Praised by the man who brought the iconic character of Rocky to life, Tyson is considered by many to be one of the scariest and most violent fighters to walk the face of the earth. He has a record of 50-6 (44 KOs) and aims for knockout #45 against Paul, even in his current state. He experienced a medical emergency that took him out of his original booking in July (ulcer flare-up).
Catch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Netflix Friday, Nov. 15 - live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Watch 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson Crush Pads Days Away from Jake Paul Fight
