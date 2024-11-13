Tyson vs. Paul MMAKO Staff Predictions: Does 'Iron' Mike Turn Back Time?
Barring any complications, Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a sanctioned boxing match this Friday, on November 15.
Love it or hate it, Paul-Tyson could be one of the most-viewed boxing matches of the year, if not the decade, especially considering the broadcast deal with Netflix. With this comes an unfathomable amount of speculation, with some donning the rose-tinted glasses for Tyson, and others siding with 'The Problem Child' Paul.
MMA Knockout's writing team gave their own thoughts on who might win the matchup.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: MMAKO Staff Predictions
Mat Riddle:
I wrote earlier this week that Paul will "demolish" Tyson. While I wish for a Tyson KO1 with all my heart, I think Paul has all the advantages. Of course, he doesn't have the boxing pedigree, but he has the best training money can buy. Tyson is old and rigid and not even a lick of what he was 30 years ago.
I think Paul overwhelms Tyson with volume in the first round and TKO's him with unanswered punches against the ropes.
(Pick: Paul TKO1)
Christopher De Santiago:
I like a good Rocky story and that’s what we have here with Mike Tyson fighting an uphill battle against Father Time at 58 years old. Though, a lot less like how ‘Rocky Balboa’ played out, I think this fight goes the much more realistic route that many do not want to see on Friday, Paul by knockout.
Tyson’s best chance at catching Paul is, of course, in the pocket, in the early rounds which Paul will be wary of. A showman as well as a fighter, I believe Paul stays patient and gives the fans 4-5 rounds before he finishes the job with ease. I think we see another rendition of Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield which saw Belfort retire Tyson’s old rival in a matter of minutes just years ago.
(Pick: Paul by Knockout)
Drew Beaupré:
After the Anderson Silva matchup, I’ve basically given up on trying to predict the outcome of Paul’s fights with any sort of certainty. There are obvious factors that make me want to pick Tyson here - but, legendary boxer or not, I can’t confidently pick a 58-year-old man that already had to pull out of this fight once due to health issues. I’m hoping “Iron Mike” can at least land a big punch or two in the early going, but if this fight goes past the opening round then I think a lot of the casual fans tuning in are going to be disappointed by the action on display.
(Pick: Paul)
Zain Bando:
Jake Paul is simply the younger fighter with a lot more upside. He has manifested every opportunity put in front of him, silenced all the doubters with each milestone he has achieved thus far, and has been keen on not taking many huge risks. Mike Tyson is too old for me to justify, at 58, still having the same power he did 20-plus years ago. I don’t see Paul’s momentum stopping anytime soon, as much as the world wants it to. It will be a spectacle.
(Pick: Paul by Round 5 Knockout)
