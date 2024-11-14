Jake Paul Wagers Millions with Katie Taylor and Pro-Mike Tyson Undercard
Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he puts his money where his mouth is.
The former Disney Channel star took a gamble when he stepped into the ring for the first time in 2018 as an amateur and now in 2024 as a pro against Mike Tyson. The odds are stacked against the former heavyweight champion, but Paul is taking a risk and knows that anybody, especially Tyson, still has puncher's chance even at 58 years old.
While a clear sign to the oddsmakers, the 31-year age gap doesn't seem to bother the boxers who fight on the same stage as Tyson on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. No, for the majority of the undercard, fighters have Tyson pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.
Paul's Undercard Picks Against Him
Paul vs. Tyson, co-headlined by a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, has 12 fighters on its undercard - 9 of which picked Tyson over Paul when asked for their prediction at the final press conference on Wednesday night.
"At the end of the day, who wants to bet on it?" Paul said to the select fighters consisting of Katie Taylor, Mario Barrios, Abel Ramos, Neeraj Goyat, Whindersson Nunes, Melinda Watpool, Armando Casamonica, Shu Shu Carrington Jr., and Dana Coolwell.
One by one, Paul would extend a hand to the fighters, offering each a chance to double their money.
"You said Mike, how much you want to bet?" Paul confronted champion Barrios, who declined. "He said he's good, that's what I thought, b**** made."
Paul and Neeraj Goyat shook hands on Goyat's $1M property before Paul went off on Shu Shu Carrington, saying he makes more money in his time taking a s*** than Carrington makes in his whole life, with the two apparently agreeing to a million-dollar wager.
"I don't speak English," Whindersson Nunes smiled when Paul asked if he wanted to bet anything.
Melinda Watpool would put down a ring for her wager, while Australia's Dana Coolwell agreed to $20 with Jake Paul. Nearly forgetting about Katie Taylor, the Irish champ jokingly suggested Paul's purse when asked to place her bet.
"Deal," Paul responded to Taylor. "I'm sending out contracts, too."
