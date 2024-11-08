Zhilei Zhang Speaks Out: ‘It’s Frustrating’ — Blames Inactivity on Rematches and ‘Dangerous’ Reputation
Heavyweight boxing titan Zhilei 'Big Bang' Zhang is on a career-high. After a setback in March with a loss to Joseph Parker, Zhang rebounded by knocking out Deontay Wilder in June. Yet, despite his momentum, he’s finding it tough to secure his next fight
The 41-year-old Chinese boxer is among one of the most talent-rich heavyweight divisions in recent memory, but he admits that rematches, among other factors, keep him waiting.
"I don't know what's going on" ... Zhang Voices Frustration
"I feel ashamed," says Zhang in an interview with Ace Odds on behalf of MMAKO. "Because when you're asking that question [How do you plan to reach the top with so many rematches happening?], we're in the season of rematches because everybody is taking a rematch...
"I don't know what's going on because right now the news comes every other day and everybody has an update, everybody has a replacement."
Zhang was initially expected to face either the winner or loser of Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois, but rumors of a rematch quickly overshadowed that possibility. Recently, however, Dubois' promoter, Frank Warren, dismissed the idea of a Joshua-Dubois rematch.
It's hard to follow, and Zhang is confused too.
"... I don't know if that's still happening to be honest [AJ vs. Dubois 2] and who is Dubois going to choose? ... He's the champ, I respect his choice, but at the end of the day, I want to step up."
'It's Frustrating' ... Zhang Blames Dangerous Aura on Fighters Avoiding Him
Zhang also blames the risk-factor associated with fighting him. After all, he's 3-2 in his last five fights and presents one of the most hellish stylistic matchups in the division.
"... I believe we're in a time where all these heavyweights are looking at me like I'm really dangerous. It's frustrating. I want to fight but if people are looking at me like, this guy is too high of a risk, then I'm going to be the one who ends up getting nobody to fight."
With the best heavyweights tied up in rematches, 'Big Bang' Zhang waits for his golden opportunity.
