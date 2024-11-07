Venum Reveals Faith-Inspired Custom Shorts for Jon Jones at UFC 309
Jon Jones got what he wanted at UFC 309, a rescheduled title defense against Stipe Miocic and, on top of that, his own pair of custom shorts - fit for the undisputed heavyweight champion.
Jones' New Fight Kit Features Christian Symbolism
A little more than a week out from his super-fight with Miocic, Images of Jones' custom shorts have surfaced via the Venum online store, and fans are absolutely loving "Bones" new look for what could be his final fight in the Octagon as he's hinted to in the past.
On the right side of the shorts, it reads "Philippians 4:13" in gold - the Bible verse Jon Jones has tattooed across his shoulder and chest. The scripture says "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me".
The Christian cross is under Jones' name and the shorts have two roaring lions on both sides in red and more in the back in black.
Jones might not be the UFC's most model champion with a past criminal history and failed drug tests, but the 37 year-old is still a man of faith, praising the name of Jesus as his lord and savior in his last post-fight interview at UFC 285.
Black And Red Just Like Old Times
Jon Jones has fought in these colors for much of his career as a light heavyweight champion, leaving them behind whenever the UFC struck an apparel deal with Reebok in 2015, only to have something similar almost a decade later with Venum, the UFC's new apparel partner.
"UFC cooked," one fan said of Jones' new custom shorts.
We'll see if the other half of the main event, the legendary Stipe Miocic, gets his hands on a pair of custom shorts next.
