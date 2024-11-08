MMA Knockout

UFC Vegas 100: Magny vs. Prates Full Card, Start Time, Odds, More

Get the lowdown on UFC Vegas 100, which is the promotion's last APEX-based event of the year.

ufc vegas 100 htw.jpg
ufc vegas 100 htw.jpg / UFC

The UFC continues its Fight Night schedule Saturday from the UFC APEX, also known as UFC Vegas 100. The main event features a potential welterweight momentum shift-type fight when Neil Magny meets Carlos Prates.

The event had its bumps in the road, with three cancelled fights. Regardless, it carries forward with 12 bouts, featuring a plethora of contenders, a prominent former champion from an outside promotion, plus some alumni from DWCS and TUF.

Regarding the main event, Magny (29-12 MMA, 22-11 UFC) is the most experienced Octagon veteran Prates (20-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has fought thrice since joining the promotion in February after a successful DWCS appearance last August. Prates' TKO win against Mitch Ramirez increased his winning streak to seven, followed by impressive wins against Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke, and Jingliang Li.

Meanwhile, Magny has been on a slump despite his long-standing 11-year UFC career. He has yet to win back-to-back fights in four years but has fought some of the best the sport has to offer, including Robbie Lawler, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Gilbert Burns, to name a few.

Magny has lost two out of his last three, including a TKO loss to Michael Morales in August and a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292 in Boston.

Something has to give, as Magny sits at No. 15 in the UFC rankings, while a win for Prates could see him crack the top 15 next Tuesday.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was initially scheduled to face Miles Johns, but Garbrandt withdrew, according to reports Tuesday night. Cole Shelton from BJPenn.com initially broke the news before it was picked up by MMA Knockout on SI, among others.

Who Is Fighting On UFC Vegas 100 and What Are The Updated Betting Odds?

UFC Vegas 100 gets an earlier start time. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. As has been the case over the past several Fight Night cards, the entire event can be seen on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Check out the full bout order below, which is subject to change as of Thursday evening. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card

  • Neil Magny (+550) vs. Carlos Prates (-800), welterweight
  • Ricky Turcios (+260) vs. Bernardo Sopaj, (-325) bantamweight
  • Gerald Meerschaert (+250) vs. Reinier de Ridder (-310), middleweight
  • Luana Pinheiro (+310) vs. Gillian Robertson (-395), women’s strawweight
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik (-485) vs. Dusko Todorovic (+370), middleweight

Prelims

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+390) vs. Denise Gomes (-520), women’s strawweight
  • Gaston Bolanos (+180) vs. Cortavious Romious (-218), bantamweight
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-850) vs. Zach Scroggin (+575), welterweight
  • Matthew Semelsberger (+136) vs. Charles Radtke (-162), welterweight
  • Cody Stamann (+220) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (-270), bantamweight
  • Tresean Gore (-175) vs. Antonio Trocoli, (+145), middleweight
  • Melissa Mullins (-265) vs. Klaudia Syguła, (+215), women’s bantamweight

The UFC event schedule continues over the next two weekends before going dark Thanksgiving weekend. UFC 309 takes place a week from Saturday in New York City, followed by a trip to Macau Nov. 23rd.

Published
