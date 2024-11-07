MMA Knockout

UFC Edmonton Winner Replaces Tracy Cortez at Year-Ending Tampa Event

Cortez revealed earlier this week that she wouldn't be fighting at UFC Tampa.

One UFC women’s flyweight contender will try to close out the year with two wins in just over a month when she competes at the promotion’s year-ending event in Tampa, FL.

Jamie-Lyn Horth Steps In For UFC Tampa

Counting this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card headlined by Neil Magny and Carlos Prates, the world’s leading MMA promotion only has five events left in 2024 before it takes a nearly one-month hiatus that will end on January 11 of next year.

The final UFC card of the year will take place on December 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, with top welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Joaquin Buckley in the night’s headlining spot, but earlier this week the card took a hit when Tracy Cortez was forced to withdraw from a women’s flyweight
matchup with Miranda Maverick.

The matchup would have provided Maverick with a chance to break into the women’s flyweight rankings against the #12-ranked Cortez, and according to a report from Marcel Dorff the 27-year-old will now try to extend her three-fight win streak against Jamie-Lyn Horth at UFC Tampa.

Only three fights into her UFC career, Horth suffered a split decision loss to Veronica Hardy last December but returned to the win column last weekend at UFC Edmonton when she defeated Ivana Petrović.

Closing out the year with back-to-back wins in just over a month would be quite a feat for the Canadian, but the former LFA champion certainly won’t have an easy night ahead of her in Tampa considering Maverick already has more appearances in the UFC Octagon than Horth does professional fights.

