Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Title Eliminator Reportedly Added to March UFC Card
It looks like the next challenger for Alexandre Pantoja’s flyweight title will be decided at a UFC Fight Night event on March 1.
A member of the UFC roster since 2017, Pantoja is currently on a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2021 and just defended his flyweight belt for the third time against former RIZIN titleholder Kai Asakura at UFC 310.
“The Cannibal” has already bested many of the names in the flyweight Top 15, and it looks like he may meet a familiar face in his next title defense with Ag Fight reporting that #1-ranked Brandon Royval will face #6-ranked Manel Kape on March 1.
Royval first came up short against Pantoja back in 2021 before losing to the Brazilian again in his first title defense at UFC 296, but since that loss “Raw Dawg” has scored wins over ex-champion Brandon Moreno and the formerly-undefeated Tatsuro Taira.
The 32-year-old has shared the Octagon with many of the UFC’s best flyweights but has yet to face Kape, who is coming off an impressive showing at the final UFC event of the year in Tampa, FL where he snapped Bruno Silva’s four-fight win streak via third-round TKO.
“Starboy” made his UFC debut against Pantoja in 2021 and lost a unanimous decision, but after also dropping his next bout Kape went on a four-fight win streak that had him closing in on a title shot before he lost to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304.
Kape was vocal about wanting to fight for the belt after he battered Silva earlier this month, and barring anything unexpected it looks like this fight with Royval should decide the next challenger for Pantoja’s title.
The UFC Fight Night card on March 1 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, and in addition to the presumed headlining fight between Royval and Kape the event currently features five other confirmed bouts.
• Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
• Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
• Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva
• Cody Brundage vs. Ryan Loder
• William Gomis vs. Hyder Amil
• Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
