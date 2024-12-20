Conor McGregor ‘Never’ Sees Ilia Topuria Recreating UFC Star’s Tallest Tale
UFC Champion Ilia Topuria has caught yet another stray from Conor McGregor.
The UFC superstars have something in common, featherweight gold wrapped around their waists. McGregor never lost the belt to anyone it but was eventually passed down to Topuria, who has aspirations of becoming a two-weight world champion just like "The Notorious".
The move from featherweight champion to lightweight champion went as smooth as can be for McGregor, having won the title from Jose Aldo with a 13-second knockout - the fastest finish in UFC title fight history - and a masterclass performance over Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion.
Featherweight McGregor Fought Diaz At 170lbs On 2 Weeks' Notice
Though, between McGregor's greatest feats was a setback at welterweight, where the featherweight champion suffered his first UFC loss to a 6ft tall Nate Diaz in a short-notice bout at UFC 196.
McGregor was originally supposed to face Rafael Dos Anjos at 155lbs, and after an injury to Dos Anjos the Irishman accepted Diaz's callout to a fight... a weight class above.
"And straight away the fight was made. 145lb World Champion up to 170lb. Let’s go!" McGregor recalled the moment on 'X' five years later, avenging the loss to Diaz in their rematch at UFC 202, which saw him win by majority decision in a hard-fought fight.
"Imagine Ilia Went Up To Welterweight..."
A champion fighting up a weight class was largely unheard of at that time, but two weight classes? That was never been done, before until McGregor took the UFC by storm in 2016.
"This must’ve been so crazy at the time. Imagine Ilia went up to WW on short notice to fight JDM [Jack Della Maddalena] or [something]," one fan wrote of McGregor fighting Diaz at welterweight.
McGregor Says Topuria Has 'The Balls Of A Kitten'
While Topuria has alluded to a move up to lightweight in the future, McGregor doesn't believe the Spaniard would take such a gamble like he did in his prime.
"Never, he has the balls of a kitten," McGregor said of Topuria.
Ilia Topuria's currently undefeated at 16-0, 8-0 in the UFC, surpassing Conor McGregor's record of 7-0 in the UFC Featherweight division, where McGregor laid waste to the champion and contenders a decade ago - much like what Topuria is doing now.
