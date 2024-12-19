Muhammad Mokaev Fact-Checks Kai Kara-France Calling UFC Exile ‘Boring'
Top flyweights Muhammad Mokaev and Kai-Kara France are going at it from promotions apart.
A perfect record of 7-0 in the UFC wouldn't keep Mokaev on the roster, even after defeating Manel Kape at UFC 304 earlier this year, the UFC decided not to re-sign the 24-year-old despite a very strong start in the promotion.
Mokaev's release came as a surprise to many, but to some, he had it coming with his last two decision wins somewhat lacklustre and behind-the-scenes antics, among them a brawl with Kape before their fight in July.
Mokaev (13-0) picked up his first win post-UFC at BRAVE CF 91, submitting his opponent within two minutes, keeping dreams of a UFC return alive for "The Punisher".
Kara-France Doubts Mokaev Returns To UFC
However, title hopeful Kai Kara-France (25-11) doesn't believe the UFC will re-sign Mokaev because of his fighting style.
"He's boring," Kara-France said of Mokaev on The Ariel Helwani Show. "Like, this is fighting. It's not wrestling. It's not hugging. Don't pull someone's pants down in the middle of a fight. That's just desperate and it's just ugly. That's the fight game.
"If we were trying to wrestle and trying to just do bare minimum to fight or to win a fight, that's what I'd be training in. That's all I'd be doing, wrestling. But no one wants to see that. No one pays all this money to see someone just dry hump someone on the ground and that's it. There's not much skill in that. They're just holding on. That's it. So, I'm not surprised. These cling-ons that come into the UFC, they get found out eventually."
"More Finishes Than You In The UFC," Mokaev Responds
Well, Mokaev has yet to be "found out" in the UFC and MMA, for that matter, leaving the Octagon with seven-straight wins, four of those over currently ranked contenders Manel Kape, Alex Perez, Tim Elliott and Charles Johnson.
While not the most exciting fighter in 2024, Mokaev boasted he had a higher finish rate in the UFC compared to Kara-France, the #4 flyweight contender.
"More finishes than you in the UFC bro," Mokaev responded to Kara-France on X. "Only been in UFC 2 years, had 7 fights and 4 finishes with 2 heavy injuries. You have been in the UFC 8 years. Now do the math. Kape owns you btw."
Mokaev entered the UFC in 2022, leaving the promotion with a 57% finishing rate with four finishes. In contrast, "Don't Blink" Kara-France has a 38% finishing rate in the UFC, with three finishes since making his UFC debut in 2018.
The knockout artist from New Zealand does have more finishes overall on his pro record, but Kara-France has been fighting as a pro for 14 years now. Mokaev 's pro career began in 2020, already having Kara-France beat when it comes to submission victories.
