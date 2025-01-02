Former UFC Title Challenger Steve Erceg Given Another Stiff Test After Knockout Loss
Steve Erceg is getting no easy fights in the flyweight divsion.
Signed to the UFC in 2023, Western Australia's Erceg has gone 3-2, his first loss to Alexandre Pantoja in an unexpected title fight at UFC 301 - a fight he had almost won. The highly-touted Erceg would go on to lose a few months later in his backyard of Perth where he was knocked out by top contender Kai Kara-France at UFC 305.
Erceg To Face Asu Almabayev At UFC Apex
After taking some time off, the #9-ranked Erceg is back at the UFC Apex in the new year, looking to rebuild towards a title opportunity.
Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Set for MMA Return after Signing with New Promotion
According to a report from DarTeam Kazakhstan, Erceg will return against #8 contender Asu Almabayev at a UFC Fight Night event on March 1. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kazakhstan's Almabayev has a similar story to "AstroBoy" Erceg, skyrocketing to the rankings after his third fight in the promotion.
Almabayev is currently 4-0 in the UFC with his last win being the biggest of his career - a decision effort over Matheus Nicolau in October. Almabayev stands with an impressive 21-2 record, not having lost in nearly 8 years.
