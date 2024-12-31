MMA: Kleber Koike Mauls Chihiro Suzuki at RIZIN DECADE
Kleber Koike is the new RIZIN featherweight champion.
Koike faced champ Chihiro Suzuki in the main event of RIZIN DECADE on December 31. Koike and Suzuki fought once before at RIZIN 44, with Koike winning by armbar. The result was overturned as Koike missed weight, but the loss weighed heavily on Suzuki coming into the rematch.
However, MMA is cruel, and Koike's elite submission grappling was the deciding factor again, as he mauled Suzuki on the ground and threatened with countless submission attempts. Suzuki found some success late in the fight with grounded elbows that split Koike's forehead, but it was too little too late as Koike grappled his way to victory.
It's only the third time in 34 professional victories that Koike has seen the final bell. He is now a two-time RIZIN featherweight, which he can stack up next to his 2017 KSW featherweight belt.
