‘There Is Nobody Else,’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Lays Plans for Henry Cejudo To Claim UFC Gold Again

Khabib Nurmagomedov holds optimism for Henry Cejudo.

Safe to say, Alexandre Pantoja has lapped the UFC flyweight division.

'The Cannibal' has nine wins over the top-ten ranked flyweights, and fresh challenges are scarce, seeing as UFC debutant Kai Asakura wasn't enough at UFC 310. Still, there could be some hope left in other divisions, as UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes a solid title challenger and former flyweight champion resides at bantamweight.

Speaking to Henry Cejudo in a recent interview, Nurmagomedov outlined Cejudo's best path to the 125-lbs belt:

"If I talk about yourself, I think you're old for this sport," Khabib explained. "But, if I'm a promoter, I try to make Pantoja fight with you because there is nobody else.

"This is what you need, one fight 135 [flyweight], to bring your body back. When you win this fight, after that don't take a long vacation.

"... You fight in February, take March off, [take April as a training camp]. Fight June, July, International Fight Week at 125 for the title. Can you imagine you come back and win 125 title? You can! I'm gonna talk with Dana [White] too."

'Triple C' currently rides a two-fight losing streak at the hands of Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. It's also unheard of for a 37 year old to claim UFC gold in the flyweight division, but if anybody would have a chance, it would be gold medallist Olympian and former UFC double-champ Cejudo.

