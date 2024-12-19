11 UFC Knockouts You (Probably) Forgot Happened in 2024
These UFC knockouts went underappreciated in 2024.
2024 was a monumental year for the UFC. Fans saw the tricentennial UFC 300, along with one of, if not the most heavily-produced combat sports product in history with Noche UFC at Sphere.
As for the product, just 28.4 percent (147) of the 517 fight results were knockouts. Of course, Max Holloway KO5 Justin Gaethje takes the cake for the most viral, but there were plenty of other lower-profile knockouts that fans might have forgotten about.
Here's 11, in chronological order.
11 Underrated UFC Knockouts from 2024
1. Vinicius Oliveira flatlining Benado Sopaj with a flying knee at UFC Vegas 87
2. Both of Brunno Ferreira's knockouts this year (against Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 84 and Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC on ESPN 57)
3. Dan Ige double-tapping Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86
4. Steve Erceg securing a title shot with a three-piece KO over Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 87
5. Esteban Ribovics flatlining Terrance McKinney with a savage head kick at UFC on ESPN 56
6. Volkan Oezdemir sending Johnny Walker to sleep at UFC on ABC 6
7. Montel Jackson sparking Da'Mon Blackshear in 15 seconds at UFC on ESPN 59
8. Mairon Santos securing a UFC contract by knocking out Kaan Ofli at UFC Vegas 96
9. Debutant Cong Wang crushing Victoria Leonardo at UFC Vegas 96
9. Fares Ziam flatlining Matt Frevola with a knee at UFC Paris
10. Dustin Stoltzfus with the comeback KO over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Edmonton
10. Oban Elliott getting his first UFC KO over Bassil Hafez at UFC 309
11. Shi Ming sending Feng Xiaocan to the hospital at UFC Macau
More MMA Knockout News
- ‘Dana Doesn’t Even like Him’ - Top UFC Flyweight Responds to Manel Kape F-Bomb
- Alex Pereira Receives One-Word Reply After Snubbing His No. 1 Challenger
- UFC London: Top Contender Offers to Fight Leon Edwards in His Own Backyard
- PFL Unveils Full Card for Road to Dubai Champions Series: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Published