Alex Pereira Receives One-Word Reply After Snubbing His No. 1 Challenger
Strange things are happening in the UFC Light Heavyweight division. On Wednesday, reigning champion Alex Pereira would seemingly eliminate #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev from title contention.
Alex Pereira's Next Opponent?
Unbeaten in his last 11 fights and another win over Aleksandr Rakic at UFC 308, Ankalaev was thought to be a shoo-in for Pereira’s next title defence, but that doesn’t look to be the case anymore if Pereira’s latest post proves true.
“It’s not Ankalaev,” Pereira posted across social media with a crying face emoji.
It’s a bit hard to believe that Pereira vs. Ankalaev isn’t next, considering the collision course they’ve been on, especially with “Poatan” fighting the lower-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. in October.
Ankalaev Accuses Pereira Of Ducking Fight With Him
Another contender or a move to heavyweight, perhaps for Pereira, whatever the reason may be for the title fight not happening, Ankalaev would waste no time responding to Pereira’s recent comments.
“Chicken,” Ankalaev replied to Pereira on ‘X’.
Outside of the champion, Magomed Ankalaev, 32, has practically cleaned out the light heavyweight division with wins over Ion Cutelaba (twice), Nikita Krylov, Volkan Oezdemir, Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker and Aleksandr Rakic.
The only blemishes on Ankalaev’s UFC record? A split draw to former champion Jan Blachowicz in his one and only title fight at UFC 282 and a freak submission loss to Paul Craig in 2018, going undefeated since.
Meanwhile, Pereira is undefeated at light heavyweight with title fight wins over former champs Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka (twice), and the #7 ranked Khalil Rountree, his latest victim at UFC 307.
