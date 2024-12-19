‘Dana Doesn’t Even like Him’ - Top UFC Flyweight Responds to Manel Kape F-Bomb
Manel Kape has finally got a response from Kai Kara-France... probably not one the UFC Flyweight contender wants to hear.
Ranked #4 in the world, New Zealand's Kara-France is looking up, not down, at a fight with #6-ranked Kape, campaigning for a title shot against the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Of course, there's still a score to be settled between the flyweight rivals, as a previous booking fell through with Kape and Kara-France going at it to this day.
After some back-and-forth at UFC 293 last year, Kape reignited his rivalry with Kara-France, calling him, Brandon Moreno, and even Israel Adesanya out in his post-fight interview following a masterclass performance at UFC Tampa - a third-round TKO of Bruno Silva.
Manel Kape Demands Title Shot from Dana White After Incredible UFC Tampa Win
"That's Why He's Saying My Name," KKF Replies To Kape
Kara-France would respond to Kape's F-bombs on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday, denying he feels that sort of resentment to his fellow flyweight.
"There's no issue on my part," Kara-France said of his rivalry with Kape. "I don't have any negative energy or any beef. It's the way he carries himself. He's a very negative person and very hostile. He's obviously got a lot of issues, a lot of trauma, a lot of insecurities. When I hear him, call my name..."
"He doesn't care about anyone else but himself. He's selfish and he's not going to go far in this world. That's why I'm in the position I am because I'm putting out good energy into the universe. This guy's all about blaming everyone else. Everyone's against him. That's why he's trying to get a reaction out of me, and that's why he's saying my name now."
Kara-France Calls Kape 'A Lot Of Bark, No Bite'
Kara-France believes Muhammad Mokaev 'humbled' Kape in their previous fight at UFC 304, but the New Zealander says it didn't stick for long, with Kape going after him yet again.
Both men on the hunt for a title rematch with Alexandre Pantoja, and Kara-France says Kape can go skip rocks for now...
"He still needs to be humbled. I'm not going to give him the satisfaction," Kara-France said of a potential grudge match against Kape. "I'm worried about a title fight. That's what I'm looking at, when I win the belt and he's still winning or if he's doing well in his career, we might meet down later on down the track. But for now, he's all just talk. A lot of bark, no bite. He can say all he wants."
"No, Dana doesn't even like him," Kara-France said, when asked if Kape could surpass him for the title shot. "He didn't give him the bonus. I can see the body language. The way that he was talking to him like, 'Hey, I'm going to come to your house. We're going to sort out this and get a contract...' Bro, don't go to his house. You're going to get cut from the UFC. Just let your fights to the talking. Bro, you talk too much. Looks like an idiot... He needs to be taught a lesson. His day will come."
Kai Kara-France is coming off a KO win over former title challenger Steve Erceg back at UFC 305 in August, where he laid stake to the next title fight, which is still unconfirmed but an opportunity the 31- year-old is hoping for.
Title or not, time will tell if we'll ever see Manel Kape cross paths with Kai Kara-France in the Octagon.
Nevada Athletic Commission Suspends 3 UFC-Hopefuls after Contender Series Drug Tests
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.