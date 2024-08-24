UFC Fight Night LIVE: Cannonier vs. Borralho Fight Updates & Results

MMA Knockout

The next UFC middleweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Vegas 96.

Perennial middleweight contender Jared Cannonier looks to rebound from his contentious knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June. Standing in his way is Caio Borralho, a Fighting Nerds product with an undefeated six-fight streak in the UFC.

Also on the card, the TUF 32 finale concludes with Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin, and Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos. We also see the return of undefeated prospect Michael Morales as he takes on the notorious welterweight gatekeeper Neil Magny.

MMA Knockout will be with you live on August 24, at 7 pm ET to provide you with live results and updates for the card.

Cong Wang vs. Victoria Leonardo

Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher

Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Viacheslav Borschev vs. James Llontop

José Medina vs. Zach Reese

Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny

Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos

Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin

Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci

Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

