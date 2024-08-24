UFC Fight Night LIVE: Cannonier vs. Borralho Fight Updates & Results
The next UFC middleweight title contender could be decided tonight at UFC Vegas 96.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
Perennial middleweight contender Jared Cannonier looks to rebound from his contentious knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June. Standing in his way is Caio Borralho, a Fighting Nerds product with an undefeated six-fight streak in the UFC.
Also on the card, the TUF 32 finale concludes with Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin, and Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos. We also see the return of undefeated prospect Michael Morales as he takes on the notorious welterweight gatekeeper Neil Magny.
MMA Knockout will be with you live on August 24, at 7 pm ET to provide you with live results and updates for the card.
UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho Full Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC Vegas 96 Results
Cong Wang vs. Victoria Leonardo
Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Viacheslav Borschev vs. James Llontop
José Medina vs. Zach Reese
Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny
Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos
Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin
Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
Read More UFC & MMA News
- KSW 97 Stream: How to Watch Szymon Bajor vs. Matheus Scheffel
- UFC Champ Jon Jones Reveals Who He’s Betting on in Francis Ngannou’s PFL Debut
- Ilia Topuria Believes UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Has Retired from MMA
- Francis Ngannou Fires Back at Dana White Saying Jon Jones Didn’t Want to Fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.