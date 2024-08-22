Report: Ex-UFC Star Muhammad Mokaev Involved in Major Car Crash
Former undefeated UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has reportedly been involved in a car crash while visiting family in Dagestan, according to Russian news outlet Mash.
According to the report, Mokaev was pulled from the vehicle by eyewitnesses at the scene.
"[Mokaev] was travelling with a friend to his family. ... Mercedes-Benz AMG A35... flew into the ditch after the collision — left wing and wheel crushed, the windshield cracked, the back was preserved. Eyewitnesses pulled a fighter from the — salon, he asked them not to photograph him." (h/t Mash)
Rough Time for Mokaev
Mokaev was recently released from the UFC after fighting out of his contract at UFC 304. The tension was palpable as UFC CEO Dana White dismissed the idea of resigning him at the post-fight media scrum, remarking, "PFL is gonna get a great, undefeated guy." Mokaev was later turned away by PFL President Ray Sefo, who claimed Mokaev was a "pain in the ass" to deal with.
Mokaev later released a statement offering to fight for free if he was let back into the UFC. He hinted at being signed with a promotion on August 12, which could be the PFL if recent posts are anything to go by.
Mokaev Car Crash Updates
Mokaev's situation is still unfolding. Stay tuned to MMA Knockout for live updates as the story progresses.
