MMA Knockout

Report: Ex-UFC Star Muhammad Mokaev Involved in Major Car Crash

Eyewitnesses reportedly pulled the former UFC flyweight from the vehicle.

Mathew Riddle

Photo credits: Left (Mash) / Right (Mokaev on X)

Former undefeated UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has reportedly been involved in a car crash while visiting family in Dagestan, according to Russian news outlet Mash.

Dennis Buzukja Has 'No Emotions' Returning to 'Primal' UFC APEX (Exclusive)

Muhammad Mokaev UFC
Front end of Mokaev's reported vehicle shows damage to the windscreen, bonnet, and left wheel arch. / Mash
Muhammad Mokaev UFC
Rear view of Mokaev's alleged vehicle. The license plate reads "UFC" / Mash

According to the report, Mokaev was pulled from the vehicle by eyewitnesses at the scene.

"[Mokaev] was travelling with a friend to his family. ... Mercedes-Benz AMG A35... flew into the ditch after the collision — left wing and wheel crushed, the windshield cracked, the back was preserved. Eyewitnesses pulled a fighter from the — salon, he asked them not to photograph him." (h/t Mash)

Ronda Rousey on UFC Career: Undefeated Retirement Would Have Been ‘Selfish’

Rough Time for Mokaev

Mokaev was recently released from the UFC after fighting out of his contract at UFC 304. The tension was palpable as UFC CEO Dana White dismissed the idea of resigning him at the post-fight media scrum, remarking, "PFL is gonna get a great, undefeated guy." Mokaev was later turned away by PFL President Ray Sefo, who claimed Mokaev was a "pain in the ass" to deal with.

Mokaev later released a statement offering to fight for free if he was let back into the UFC. He hinted at being signed with a promotion on August 12, which could be the PFL if recent posts are anything to go by.

Mokaev Car Crash Updates

Mokaev's situation is still unfolding. Stay tuned to MMA Knockout for live updates as the story progresses.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News