18-1 UFC dark horse calls out Colby Covington for squash match
Former interim welterweight UFC champion Colby Covington is in the sights of an up-and-coming fighter looking to stake a claim with a big-name win.
'Chaos' is winless in his last two appearances, the last being finished by Joaquin Buckley in the UFC Tampa main event in 2024. 0-3 in undisputed title shots, any hopes Covington has of making another title run rest on his next victory.
Thankfully, he remains a relatively big name in the division, and with a top-ten ranking, he's got his fair share of hungry contenders looking to use him as a stepping stone.
Gabriel Bonfim wants Colby Covington fight to progress career
One such name is Gabriel Bonfim, who defeated Stephen Thompson in a tight decision at UFC Nashville earlier this year. 27-year-old 'Marretinha' is 18-1 in professional MMA, and 5-1 in the UFC.
"I would like to fight Colby Covington," Bonfim told MMA Junkie. "A fight against a former champion is an appropriate next step in my career.
From a matchmaking perspective, the fight makes sense, since No. 13-ranked Bonfim would benefit from a name like Covington on his resume, as well as taking his No. 9 rank. Not just this, but a win against a competent cardio grappler like Covington would help put to bed any concerns fans have for Bonfim's gas tank.
The Brazilian's lone loss came against the hardy Nicolas Dalby, who outpaced Bonfim for a round two knockout. Fan consensus is that Covington is holding onto an undeserved spot in the rankings, especially considering he hasn't had a true ranked win since 2020.
A win for either gentleman puts them back in the mix at 170.
