3 Biggest Overreactions From UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2

UFC 325 has come and gone, and the fallout from it is extremely interesting. The night was topped with UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, making it undeniable that he is one of the best to ever do it in MMA, regardless of division or era. Volkanovski secured a unanimous decision in his rematch with Diego Lopes Saturday night in Sydney, Australia.

While Volkanovski's win was expected by oddsmakers, he has no intentions of slowing down his reign of dominance any time soon.

Whether it's Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev or another opponent next, activity remains a major key for "The Great."

Having said that, here are the three biggest overreactions from UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2.

1. Alexander Volkanovski Will Not Retire Following UFC 325

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Volkanovski has made it clear he intends to keep defending his title as long as he remains the champion, rather than abruptly walk away.

"I still push the boundaries for my age, but at the same time," Volkanovski told reporters. "It can be detrimental if I do too much. But, just trying to find that perfect balance. Maybe the volume dropped back a little bit. A lot of people just want to be a bulldog... and they can't handle not going as well. But sometimes you need to know... You need to adapt."

Volkanovski's adaptation is a huge asset, especially considering he has been in title fights for nearly seven years.

It'll be interesting to see when Volkanovski returns.

2. Diego Lopes Needs To Ditch 'Step-By-Step' Mindset

Volkanovski gave constructive criticsm toward Lopes, further disagreeing with Lopes' in-Octagon post-fight interview where he called his second loss to the champion part of a "step-by-step" process. Volkanovski disagrees, especially with the way Lopes fights.

"No, he can't have that style," Volkanovski said of Lopes leaving his chin exposed. "But he did make a few different changes. He's still got a pretty well-rounded game. It's just unfortunate that he had to fight me for the two title fights. I know how to work the octagon footwork. A lot of the other guys won't be able to do that for 25 minutes. They won't be able to make the adjustments that I can. So, he's just, you know, it's unfortunate in a sense. He'll be back."

3. Alexander Volkanovski Didn't Fully Acknowledge Tying Jose Aldo's Record, But Knows It's Huge

May 11, 2019; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Jose Aldo (red gloves) during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Volkanovski brushed off tying Jose Aldo's record in featherweight title fights and was strictly focused on winning the title.

"I'm not chasing title defenses," Volkanovski said. "I just want to keep winning. Keep getting them good paychecks... I'm not trying to outdo Aldo or you know, it's got nothing to do with that. For me it's just, you know, win and just be successful."

And that's a wrap for UFC 325, as this MMAKO series will continue March 8 following UFC 326.

