UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How to Stream With P+

UFC 325 marks the second of back-to-back numbered events to begin the promotional event schedule in 2026. Similar to last weekend's card, the UFC is coming out with a bang, a 13-fight showcase headlined by a UFC Featherweight Championship rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for Volkanovski's title.

Unlike their first encounter at UFC 314 in April last year, the sequel sees Lopes of Brazil head to enemy territory at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, with Volkanovski attempting to defend home soil.

Lopes (27-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) told reporters Thursday at the pre-fight presser he is unbothered by outside distractions and is excited to fight a "legend" of Volkanovski's name value.

“I mean, I'm so confident in myself, in my team, my training camp,” Lopes said. “I think we fixed things in the training camp. Fixed the mistakes in the first fight, you know. So, I'm still young, I'm still learning a lot, I’m still learning every day. So, I think this [sends] me a lot of confidence to take the belt."

Volkanovski (27-4 MMA, 14-3 UFC), meanwhile, said he expects a more well-prepared Lopes than the first time they fought, which makes it an intriguing rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes Maintain Mutual Respect Entering UFC 325

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands hugs Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I mean, when you've got a guy like Diego Lopes who's going to bring it—you know he's going to bring it,” Volkanovski said. “You know he's a gamer; he's going to want to get in the face and make it a fight. So, we're going to have no choice but to fight. That's a fight he brings, that's why he's so exciting, and that's why you are all going to have a great fight Sunday morning. So, cannot wait again, we're going to put on a show for all of you."

Volkanovski did not offer a prediction for Saturday night, but did clarify his intent to continue competing at the highest level.

“Obviously, I've got a tough challenge ahead of me, but I'm going to get my hand raised and then maybe a quick turnaround, hopefully minimal damage, so we can get right back in there," Volkanovski said.

With no formal announcements thus far about the UFC White House card, expect Volkanovski to potentially be in play should he remain 100 percent.

But, for now, taking care of business is top priority.

"I mean, hey, like I said, very, very tough guy,” Volkanovski said. “You know he's durable, he's good at striking, he's powerful, he's good on the ground. But that's when you got to use everything. I just think I'm too smart, and I'm just going to, you know...Again, the first fight obviously went my way. He will make adjustments, but I just don't believe that that's going to be enough."

Check out the full 13-fight card below, as the Paramount+ festivities begin with the entire event streaming beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT (the new standard start time for UFC's numbered events unless noted otherwise). After signing up for a subscription, fans can watch the event under the "UFC" category based on whichever portion of the event is streaming live.

UFC 325 Full Card + Odds

Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. See disclaimer below for more information.

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski (-142) vs. Diego Lopes (+120), Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title – five-rounder

Alexander Volkanovski (-142) vs. Diego Lopes (+120), Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title – five-rounder Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker (+250) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-310), lightweight

Dan Hooker (+250) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-310), lightweight Rafael Fiziev (+102) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-112), lightweight

Tai Tuivasa (+260) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-325), heavyweight

Quillan Salkilld (-1050) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+675), lightweight

Preliminary card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Junior Tafa (+205) vs. Billy Elekana (-250), light heavyweight

: Junior Tafa (+205) vs. Billy Elekana (-250), light heavyweight Cameron Rowston (-360) vs. Cody Brundage (+285), middleweight

Jacob Malkoun (-162) vs. Torrez Finney (+136), middleweight

Jonathan Micallef (-135) vs. Oban Elliott (+114), welterweight

Kaan Ofli (+170) vs. Yi Zha (-205), featherweight

Sangwook Kim (+124) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-148) – Road to UFC Season 4 lightweight tournament final

Keiichiro Nakamura (+114) vs. Sebastian Szalay (-135) – Road to UFC Season 4 featherweight tournament final

Sulang Rangbo (-250) vs. Lawrence Lui (+205) – Road to UFC Season 4 bantamweight tournament final

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



