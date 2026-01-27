Two Massive UFC Title Fights Lined Up After First UFC Rankings Update of 2026

The first UFC event of the year is in the books, and that means the promotion’s official rankings have undergone their first update of 2026.

It was unfortunately missing the planned co-main event between UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison and returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, but last Saturday’s UFC 324 card provided plenty of finishes and bloody action to officially kick off the promotion’s new partnership with Paramount.

A new interim champion was crowned and at least one other undisputed title shot looks to be secured after UFC 324, and on Tuesday the promotion’s rankings were updated to reflect some of the night’s most significant results.

Justin Gaethje Next In Line To Fight Ilia Topuria

With his unanimous decision win over Paddy Pimblett in the main event for UFC 324, Justin Gaethje claimed the promotion’s interim lightweight belt for the second time and now sits at the #1 spot in a division full of fighters chasing undisputed titleholder Ilia Topuria.

“The Highlight” bumped Arman Tsarukyan down one spot to #2 in the process, while Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway also dropped one place each to numbers 3 and 4. Those two men are set to rematch at UFC 326, where Holloway will attempt to defend the “BMF” title that he took from Gaethje with a stunning last-second knockout at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The incredible toughness Paddy Pimblett showed in a losing effort against Gaethje seemed to raise his stock among many MMA fans after UFC 324, and “The Baddy” still holds the same #5 spot that he occupied heading into his first UFC main event.

Natalia Silva Looks Set For First UFC Title Shot

Gaethje is now next in line to challenge Topuria whenever “El Matador” is able to return to the Octagon this year, and Natalia Silva also looks to have locked up the next women’s flyweight title shot after defeating Rose Namajunas on the UFC 324 main card.

Silva was already sitting at #2 in the divisional rankings ahead of UFC 324 but is now officially the #1 contender at 125 lbs., and the Brazilian represents a fresh challenge for Valentina Shevchenko after “Bullet” stifled Weili Zhang’s double-champ bid at UFC 322.

Natalia Silva (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Two-time strawweight queen Namajunas dropped one spot from #6 to #7 with the loss, and the 33-year-old is now 3-3 overall since making the move up to the flyweight division in 2023.

"Salsa Boy" Stays Put, "Lord" Jumps Into Title Contention

Waldo Cortes-Acosta scored arguably the biggest win of his career when he stopped Derrick Lewis on the main card of UFC 324, but “Salsa Boy” stayed put as the division’s #5 ranked contender.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC’s all-time leader in knockouts, Lewis dropped two spots to #10 with the loss and saw longtime heavyweight staple Marcin Tybura vault up to the #8 spot that he previously occupied.

Like Cortes-Acosta, #2-ranked bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov didn’t get any rankings bump for his victory over former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, who swapped spots with Aiemann Zahabi and now sits at #7.

Arnold Allen (red gloves) reacts during the fight Jean Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Another big winner from UFC 324 was Jean Silva, who jumped up four spots in the featherweight rankings following his unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen, who dropped one place to #7 after coming up short in the main card opener for UFC 324.

