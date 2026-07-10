3 Biggest Takeaways From Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Press Conference

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway let it fly Thursday night at the UFC 329 pre-fight presser from the T-Mobile Arena.

Amongst the half-hour banter between the two decade-plus-long rivals, three aspects of the festivities stuck out.

Continuing MMA Knockout's comprehensive coverage of the week's schedule, below is an overview of what UFC fans may have missed in Las Vegas.

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

1. Conor McGregor & Max Holloway Have Bad Blood

What started as a cordial fight week between McGregor and Holloway turned personal really quickly. The tension could be felt through television screens everywhere, as an angry McGregor stared deeply into Holloway's eyes on stage for their first of three face-offs over the next few days.

As captured from UFC CEO Dana White's point-of-view, McGregor attempted to instigate Holloway, but "Blessed" was having none of it.

"It's fine, let's go again," McGregor said after the initial staredown.

Holloway, recognizing that he may have gotten under McGregor's skin, tried to do so again by sticking his hand toward McGregor's chin. McGregor had none of it.

"Get that out of my face," McGregor yelled, forcing White to break the would-be scuffle up as the crowd kept egging both fighters on.

The fight will take place over five rounds, with McGregor returning to welterweight while Holloway makes his divisional debut after spending his entire UFC career between featherweight and, most recently, lightweight.

2. Conor McGregor Utters Scary Warning To Max Holloway

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

For the first time in the build-up to the rematch, McGregor figuratively went for Holloway's soul. He doesn't just want to make a statement to prove to the rest of the UFC and MMA community that he has truly returned at 37 years old by doing the unthinkable to the 34-year-old Holloway: retiring him.

A pindrop could be heard throughout the arena as McGregor continued his verbal onslaught.

Conor McGregor just said he's gonna RETIRE Max Holloway at UFC 329 😳



🗣️ Conor: "I find it disrespectful [Max is already asking for a trilogy]. It shows he's here for the economics of it. I forecast Holloway's retirement on Saturday night."



🗣️ Max: "I hope he knows how to swim,… https://t.co/AIj5GUFOJf pic.twitter.com/0EqXisbzUH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2026

"I find it disrespectful [Max is already asking for a trilogy]. It shows he's here for the economics of it," McGregor said. "I forecast Holloway's retirement on Saturday night."

Meanwhile, Holloway brushed it off like it was nothing.

"I hope he knows how to swim," Holloway said. "I'm drowning his a**."

McGregor then closed the loop for good.

"Not one chance you stand," McGregor said.

3. Conor McGregor Open To Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rematch

Jul 12, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Floyd Mayweather taunts Conor McGregor as he speaks during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Budweiser Stage. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes care of his financial constraits, McGregor said he would entertain a rematch with Mayweather Jr. in Zuffa Boxing. White seemed on board, thanking the reporter for the suggestion.

For now, the focus is on McGregor-Holloway 2 come Saturday night. Main card action streams live on Paramount+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.