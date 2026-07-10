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3 Biggest Takeaways From Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Press Conference

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC Octagon in two days and he a had a lot to say, per usual.
Zain Bando|
Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor reacts during weigh ins for his fight against Donald Cerrone (not pictured) in UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor reacts during weigh ins for his fight against Donald Cerrone (not pictured) in UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway let it fly Thursday night at the UFC 329 pre-fight presser from the T-Mobile Arena.

Amongst the half-hour banter between the two decade-plus-long rivals, three aspects of the festivities stuck out.

Continuing MMA Knockout's comprehensive coverage of the week's schedule, below is an overview of what UFC fans may have missed in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor
Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

1. Conor McGregor & Max Holloway Have Bad Blood

What started as a cordial fight week between McGregor and Holloway turned personal really quickly. The tension could be felt through television screens everywhere, as an angry McGregor stared deeply into Holloway's eyes on stage for their first of three face-offs over the next few days.

As captured from UFC CEO Dana White's point-of-view, McGregor attempted to instigate Holloway, but "Blessed" was having none of it.

"It's fine, let's go again," McGregor said after the initial staredown.

Holloway, recognizing that he may have gotten under McGregor's skin, tried to do so again by sticking his hand toward McGregor's chin. McGregor had none of it.

"Get that out of my face," McGregor yelled, forcing White to break the would-be scuffle up as the crowd kept egging both fighters on.

The fight will take place over five rounds, with McGregor returning to welterweight while Holloway makes his divisional debut after spending his entire UFC career between featherweight and, most recently, lightweight.

2. Conor McGregor Utters Scary Warning To Max Holloway

Conor McGregor
Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

For the first time in the build-up to the rematch, McGregor figuratively went for Holloway's soul. He doesn't just want to make a statement to prove to the rest of the UFC and MMA community that he has truly returned at 37 years old by doing the unthinkable to the 34-year-old Holloway: retiring him.

A pindrop could be heard throughout the arena as McGregor continued his verbal onslaught.

"I find it disrespectful [Max is already asking for a trilogy]. It shows he's here for the economics of it," McGregor said. "I forecast Holloway's retirement on Saturday night."

Meanwhile, Holloway brushed it off like it was nothing.

"I hope he knows how to swim," Holloway said. "I'm drowning his a**."

McGregor then closed the loop for good.

"Not one chance you stand," McGregor said.

3. Conor McGregor Open To Floyd Mayweather Jr. Rematch

Mayweather vs. McGregor in 2017
Jul 12, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Floyd Mayweather taunts Conor McGregor as he speaks during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Budweiser Stage. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes care of his financial constraits, McGregor said he would entertain a rematch with Mayweather Jr. in Zuffa Boxing. White seemed on board, thanking the reporter for the suggestion.

For now, the focus is on McGregor-Holloway 2 come Saturday night. Main card action streams live on Paramount+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

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Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.

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