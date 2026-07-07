Conor McGregor Custom Shorts Revealed Ahead Of UFC Return

Ex-UFC two-division champion and future Hall of Famer Conor McGregor is continuing his final fight camp preparations ahead of his UFC return against old rival Max Holloway at UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday night.

Among the limited information known about McGregor's road back to MMA, what is known are the style of fight shorts he'll be entering into the Octagon with.

For those who have followed McGregor's journey through social media or watched his fights as they happened throughout his career, his wardrobe shouldn't be a surprise to most.

Conor McGregor's Fight Trunks Teased Before UFC 329

Chris Unger-Zuffa LL

Images surfaced on social media Tuesday, highlighting two options McGregor may wear come fight night.

🚨 The Venum website released these new Conor McGregor custom shorts 👀



Seems like Conor has two pairs of custom shorts to pick from pic.twitter.com/ReBW5PhvE0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 7, 2026

Both are, in so many words, a vintage McGregor look. One of them is a 2017 throwback look to when McGregor fought his only professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Aug. 2017 in what was billed as The Money Fight.

The other, meanwhile, is a more modernized look at McGregor. At a glance, it's a green Irish look, with a cross on the opposite pant leg to identify McGregor's highly-publicized venture into utilizing God and religion as a strength mechanism toward being the best version of himself.

McGregor is no longer a lightweight, having moved up to welterweight to rematch Holloway. Their first fight took place in Aug. 2013, with McGregor walking away victorious by decision in a fight that, at the time, was two prospects aiming to become relevant in a talent-rich division before eventual stardom.

Implications of Conor McGregor Beating Max Holloway

AFP

McGregor aims to secure his second win in a decade, having his hand raised in Nov. 2016 against Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship, and needing under a minute to earn a TKO stoppage against Donald Cerrone in Jan. 2020.

McGregor has dropped three of his last four fights and has his back against the wall regarding whether he chooses to remain under the UFC umbrella with only two fights remaining on his current contract.

McGregor may still have leverage, but a victory Saturday night would certainly elevate it to a different level. He'd extend his series streak vs. Holloway to 2-0, plus have the flexibility to call out a laundry list of names (Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett, or Islam Makhachev, to name a few) for his next fight, should he secure the upset.

Unknown Awaits Conor McGregor & Max Holloway

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

In four days' time, we'll find out whether McGregor has anything left. It will officially begin on Thursday with the pre-fight presser, followed by ceremonials and the fight itself.

Only time will tell.