Max Holloway Reveals Bold Gameplan for Conor McGregor UFC Fight

Max Holloway has revealed he might take an unexpected approach in his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 329 this weekend.

After months of buildup for the event, not to mention years of false starts, a laundry list of legal issues, and a cancelled return fight in 2024, UFC 329 will see McGregor make his return to fighting for the first time in five years opposite Holloway.

The two men previously met early on in their respective UFC careers back in 2013, when “The Notorious” took a unanimous decision over a 21-year-old Holloway at a UFC Fight Night event in Boston.

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Now set to fight again long after they’ve both solidified themselves as locks for the UFC Hall of Fame, Holloway claims that he’s being well-compensated for welcoming McGregor back to the Octagon.

“[The money is] beautiful,” Holloway said during UFC 329 media day. “I’ll tell you this much, every single guy – fighter, non fighter - that's saying that I’m fighting for money, I’m a prizefighter brother. This is what we do. If you [aren’t] fighting for money, you’re an idiot.”

Max Holloway (red gloves) enters the Octagon before the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans aren’t quite sure what version of McGregor to expect on Saturday night given that he’s returning from five years away, and “Blessed” went on to joke that he’s going to take it easy on the Irishman in order to try and set up another lucrative payday.

Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“Imma go in there and put paws on him. I wanna make him wish he didn’t come back – actually, no, I’m not gonna make him wish that. I’m gonna make him think that he can do it one more time, so we can rematch at the end of the year.”

Conor McGregor Returns After Back-to-Back Losses to Dustin Poirier

A year removed from his last win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone” at UFC 246, McGregor returned to rematch Dustin Poirier in early 2021 and was stopped with strikes in the second round.

Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. | USA TODAY Sports

Holloway may be inspired to try and take a page out of Poirier’s book, as “The Diamond” got to face McGregor in a trilogy fight later that year and helped kick off the Irishman’s current five-year layoff.

Dustin Poirier moves in for a hit as Conor McGregor defends during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“The Notorious” famously broke his ankle during the opening round at UFC 264 and was left unable to continue. That stands as the last time fans saw him compete in the Octagon, as he withdrew from a planned return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 due to a broken toe.

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Holloway has competed eight times since McGregor’s last fight, and his most recent win saw the Hawaiian send Poirier into retirement in their own trilogy fight at UFC 318.

A former featherweight titleholder, Holloway relinquished his belt to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019 and also came up short in two subsequent bids to reclaim his belt against a fighter that many fans cite as the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“Blessed” was also knocked out for the first time in his career in another featherweight title bout with Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, but that setback took place in between his iconic knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and successful defense of the UFC “BMF” title against Poirier at UFC 318.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Holloway last competed in March at UFC 326, where he relinquished the “BMF” belt to Charles Oliveira in another rematch that was also more than 10 years in the making.