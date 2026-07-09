UFC 329 Press Conference Live Stream & Replay for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

UFC 329 and the return of Conor McGregor are just a few days away, and the event’s official pre-fight press conference is scheduled to go down tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

Taking place just over a month after June’s “UFC Freedom 250” show at The White House, arguably the biggest UFC event of the entire year will dominate the attention of the combat sports world this Saturday in Las Vegas, NV.

The card’s main event will see former two-division UFC titleholder Conor McGregor return to action for the first time in five years to rematch Max Holloway, who previously dropped a decision to the Irishman in 2013 when the two men were both early on in their respective UFC runs.

Conor McGregor Returns to Fight Max Holloway at UFC 329

Fans haven’t seen McGregor fight since 2021, when his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier came to an end after the opening round due to a broken ankle that kicked off what has become a lengthy hiatus for “The Notorious”.

Conor McGregor is carried off a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Now less than a week away from his 38th birthday, McGregor was scheduled to make his return at UFC 303 against his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler before withdrawing from the event on extremely late notice with a broken toe.

Max Holloway during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Holloway, who is also a former featherweight titleholder, has competed eight times since McGregor’s last UFC appearance. “Blessed” relinquished the UFC “BMF” title in his last outing against Charles Oliveira after he won the belt with a sensational last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje and defended it successfully against Poirier in the latter fighter's retirement bout.

Paddy Pimblett Faces Benoit Saint-Denis in UFC 329 Co-Main Event

The rematch between McGregor and Holloway is obviously the main attraction for UFC 329 and is already generating considerable interest outside of the combat sports bubble, but the card also offers a number of other high-profile fights.

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card features another intriguing rematch between top-ranked bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista, which will take place immediately before a huge lightweight co-main event that will see Benoit Saint-Denis take on Paddy Pimblett.

Benoit Saint-Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Royval will also meet Lone’er Kavanagh in a massive flyweight clash, and the main card action opens with a lightweight bout between King Green and Terrance McKinney.

Robert Whittaker fights against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The UFC 329 prelims include a number of major UFC stars like former titleholders Robert Whittaker and Cody Garbrandt, and the early part of the card will also see Gable Steveson make his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison.

UFC 329 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Replay

The pre-fight press conference for UFC 329 is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET tonight (Thursday,

July 9). You can catch a live stream and replay of all the proceedings below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout the weekend for weigh-in coverage, predictions, and live results from all the action during UFC 329.

UFC 329 Main Card

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC 329 Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden