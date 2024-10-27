MMA Knockout

3 Next Fights for Max Holloway After UFC 308

Opinion: Holloway has pick of the bunch after his KO loss at UFC 308.

Max Holloway was on the receiving end of a devastating knockout in the UFC 308 main event, but doesn't lose any stock because of it.

Holloway's knockout loss to Topuria can't be written off as a fluke since 'Blessed' looked the best he's ever been when he finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April. Now, tasting his first-ever defeat by knockout, he has the leverage of his star power and his BMF title to choose his next fight.

Since Holloway is 0-4 against Topuria and Volkanovski, it might be time to make a permanent move to lightweight, where he currently occupies the No. 5 spot.

Holloway's Next Best Fights

Charles Oliveira: If He Wants to Chase Another Title

Whether or not Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler at UFC 309.

A fantastic fight for Holloway at lightweight, which would propel him towards title contention and double as a fan-pleasing money fight, is Oliveira. Holloway defeated Oliveira in 2015 by way of injury, and Oliveira hasn't had the opportunity to avenge that loss.

Holloway vs Oliveira
Oliveira's style is fan-pleasing and provides Holloway with an interesting challenge. Not only this, but the name value goes a long way in terms of being a money fight and pushing Holloway into lightweight title contention.

Dan Hooker: BMF Showdown

Dan Hooker
Holloway pushed Dan Hooker down the lightweight rankings in the most recent update. Hooker has been in the BMF discussion for a while after gritty fights with Poirier, Turner, and Gamrot. It's not only a stylistically pleasing fight for the fans but a money fight that makes sense in the lightweight rankings.

This fight benefits Hooker, since a win would validate his position as a lightweight title contender.

Conor McGregor / Dustin Poirier: Money Fights

I have a two-way tie between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as big-money rematches for Holloway. 'The Notorious' probably isn't returning to MMA, but Holloway is one of the biggest names he could fight who doesn't pose an immediate knockout or grappling threat.

McGregor Holloway
On the flipside, Poirier is still active and owns two wins over Holloway. 'Blessed' would get the chance to avenge his losses, retire Poirier in the process, and earn a big purse.

