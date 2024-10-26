Max Holloway Fans in Shambles After Crushing Ilia Topuria KO
UFC 308 is in the books, which means Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway has wrapped up and fans have reacted.
Topuria put the UFC Featherweight Championship at stake against Holloway in Abu Dhabi. The title fight headlined UFC 308 inside Etihad Arena.
Ilia Topuria vowed to become the first man to knock Max Holloway out. He wasn't lying.
AND STILL! ILIA TOPURIA KNOCKS OUT MAX HOLLOWAY TO RETAIN UFC GOLD
Fans in Awe of Ilia Topuria's Power
Once fans saw Topuria live up to his promise of scoring a KO win over Holloway, fans responded on social media.
"Man of his word!"
"Man MMA is an entertaining sport but f*** bro it’s so evil.. poor max."
"Now I know how Batman felt when his parents got shot."
"I'm in shock. I knew he said he'd do it, BUT DAMN!"
After the fight, Alexander Volkanovski entered the Octagon and shared pleasantries with Topuria. It appeared the UFC was angling for a rematch between the two sometime in 2025.
Diego Lopes was also in the crowd. He weighed in as a backup option in case the main event went awry. He's also an enticing option if the UFC wants to hold off on Volkanovski.
Time will tell what's next for "El Matador," but for now, he will enjoy the fruits of his labor. Having knocked out both Holloway and Volkanovski, he is a strong contender for "Fighter of the Year."
UFC 308 POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE FOLLOWING ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY
