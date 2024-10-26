MMA Knockout

'Call Me,' Conor McGregor Reacts to UFC 308 Main Event

The former UFC double-champion had some choice words toward his ex-rival after Max Holloway's loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 Saturday afternoon.

Zain Bando

Holloway/Topuria (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) / McGregor (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was locked in watching the UFC 308 main event, which saw Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA) finish former champion Max Holloway (26-8 MMA) with a third-round TKO.

McGregor has not competed since July 2021 and is itching to confirm his comeback fight. Two words in a since-deleted post were enough to leave the Internet curious about the Irishman's next move.

McGregor ripped the featherweight division in a later post, remarking that 'not one of them lay a glove on King Mac':

"Few [featherweights] now in the mix, and I beat every single one of them. I am that division's menace. Point blank. Everyone on that list I hurt badly and finish. Not one of them lay a glove on King Mac.," McGregor wrote.

What's next for McGregor is unclear, especially considering Michael Chandler's return fight is against Charles Oliveira next month. Both men were initially scheduled to fight in June, but a McGregor toe injury scrapped those plans.

If McGregor were to return, it could be in one of three divisions: Featherweight, lightweight, or welterweight. If Holloway is the opponent, it's safe to assume the fight would be at lightweight, given the status of both divisions.

For now, only time will tell as to whether McGregor returns to the UFC. However, his remarks have given the MMA community something to ponder, especially considering a return fight won't occur before the end of the year.

Zain Bando
