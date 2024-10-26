Photo: Chimaev Breaks Whittaker's Mouth With UFC 308 Submission
Robert Whittaker suffered a gruesome injury in his UFC 308 defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.
Khamzat Chimaev proved he was undeniable with a face-crank submission over Robert Whittaker in the first round of their UFC 308 co-main event.
Fight fans were shocked to see Whittaker tap so quickly. But, as revealed by Daniel Cormier during the post-event reflection, Whittaker had more than enough reason to tap.
Chimaev's submission mangled Whittaker's bottom teeth, pushing his gum and teeth into the soft palette beneath his tongue. It is an impressive feat of strength, considering the length of the submission. Picture below:
