40-Year-Old UFC Veteran Floors Opponent With Jaw-Dropping Spinning KO

Muslim Salikhov proves age is just a number!

Mathew Riddle

At 40-years-old, Muslim Salikhov has done it again.

'The King of Kung Fu' appeared in one of the UFC Macau main card feature fights on November 23 against dangerous striker Kenan Song. At 40 years of age, there wasn't much expectation for Salikhov to get the win, let alone a highlight, as the 26-fight MMA veteran had lost two of his last three fights.

An all-time great highlight from Salikhov quickly quelled this expectation. The Dagestan striker lulled Song into a sense of security before bursting forward with a spinning-wheel kick that landed clean on the face. Song was knocked almost completely out cold, and follow-up punches from Salikhov sealed the deal. See the highlight below, courtesy of Championship Rounds on X.

The finish marks Salikhov's second UFC finish with a spinning technique and his fifth overall in 21 professional victories. He is an Olympic medalist in Wushu Sanda (demonstration) and a two-time Master of Sport in Wushu Sanda and 'Complex Martial Arts', respectively.

