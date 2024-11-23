MMA Knockout

Massive Betting Underdog Sleeps Undefeated Opponent on UFC Macau Main Card

This fighter was the biggest underdog at UFC Macau by a significant margin.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

Women's flyweights Cong Wang and Gabriella Fernandes met in a highly-anticipated bout on the main card of UFC Macau.

Fernandes Sleeps Wang At UFC Macau

Following a first-round submission in her lone Road to UFC appearance, Wang officially joined the ranks of the UFC last August and immediately made headlines when she floored Victoria Leonardo just over a minute into the first round.

UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

The highlight-reel win immediately established the 32-year-old as someone to watch at women's flyweight, and the hype around her was only increased by the fact that she'd also scored a kickboxing win over the division's current UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2015.

"The Joker" was subsequently booked to meet Fernandes for her sophomore UFC outing at UFC Macau, which saw "Gabi" enter the night as a massive underdog against her undefeated opponent.

Wang took control from the opening bell and began picking away at both Fernandes' head and body with strikes along the fence, and aside from a brief clinch the Brazilian seemed to have few answers for her opponent's diverse striking during the opening round.

The fight followed a similar pattern to start the second frame, but even though Wang appeared to be growing in confidence the script suddenly flipped when Fernandes dropped her with a left hand and then quickly locked up a rear naked choke.

"The Joker" fought valiently and refused to tap, but after Fernandes readjusted her grip on the submission it put Wang to sleep and forced the referee to jump in.

UFC Prelim Fighter Leaves on Stretcher After Life-Changing Knockout

Fernandes kicked off her UFC career with back-to-back losses, but after earning her first UFC win against Carli Judice earlier this year the massive upset against Wang puts the Brazilian on a two-fight win streak.

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News