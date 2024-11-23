UFC Macau: Yan vs. Figueiredo Full Card, Stream, Early Start Time, Odds
The UFC returns to Macau, China, for the first time in a decade with a stacked card headlined by a pair of former champions and an unusual start time (for the U.S. audience).
Yan vs. Figueiredo At Galaxy Arena
The main event sees Petr Yan (17-5 MMA) take on Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA) in a bantamweight five-rounder.
Stylistically, both men match up well and have similar skill sets. Yan has finished 41 percent of his fights by KO/TKO, while Figueiredo has an identical amount of finishes by KO/TKO and submissions at 38 percent.
Yan told Sports Illustrated he is seeking a title shot with a win.
“Merab said himself that Figueiredo is a true No. 1 contender who’s supposed to fight for the belt, so if I beat him, what does that make me? I believe that makes me the No. 1 contender for the belt," Yan said.
Yan is coming off a UFC 299 decision-win against Song Yadong, snapping a three-fight losing skid.
Meanwhile, Figueiredo is on a three-fight winning streak. His last fight saw him beat former title challenger Marlon Vera in August, winning a decision.
The 13-fight card features a plethora of international talent. The prelims begin at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, with the main card starting at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.
The card can be seen in its entirety on ESPN+.
UFC Macau – Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
All fighters successfully made weight. Below you can find the bout order and betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings. These odds are as of Friday night.
UFC Macau Updated Betting Odds
• Petr Yan (-310) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+250)
• Xiaonan Yan (-180) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+150)
• Kenan Song (+160) vs. Muslim Salikhov (-192)
• Cong Wang (-950) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (+625)
• Volkan Oezdemir (+200) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-245)
• Zhang Mingyang (-310) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+250)
• Baergeng Jieleyisi (+145) vs. Su Young You (-175)
• Kiru Sahota (-122) vs. Dong Hoon Choi (-102)
• Ming Shi (+340) vs. Xiaocan Feng (-440)
• Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+136) vs. Carlos Hernandez (-162)
• Lone’er Kavanagh (-355) vs. Jose Ochoa (+280)
• Long Xiao (-155) vs. Quang Le (+130)
• Maheshate (+170) vs. Nikolas Motta (-205)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
UFC Macau Live Results & Highlights: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
