Undefeated UFC fighter has win overturned after controversial Atlanta fight
A somewhat confusing and controversial result from last month’s UFC Atlanta card has officially been overturned by the Georgia State Athletic Commission.
The UFC’s return to Atlanta on June 14 featured a 13-fight card at State Farm Arena, and in the night’s main event former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman showed fans that his career is far from over when he snapped a three-fight skid against Joaquin Buckley.
Two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas also returned to the win column in the co-main event, but one of the most talked-about results from UFC Atlanta came earlier on the main card when Mansur Abdul-Malik won a technical decision against Cody Brundage.
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage Ends In Controversy
Entering the night as a massive favorite to defeat Brundage, the undefeated Abdul-Malik picked up the pace early in the third round and initially rocked his opponent before the action was stopped due to a clash of heads during the ensuing melee.
READ MORE: Tony Ferguson slams haters telling him to retire ahead of boxing debut
The foul was ruled accidental, and with Brundage unable to continue the fight went to a technical decision that saw Abdul-Malik earn his ninth pro victory and third since he joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
Georgia State Athletic Commission Overturns Result
More than a month removed from UFC Atlanta and that controversial result, Team Iridium’s Lance Spaude revealed that the Georgia State Athletic Commission has officially changed Abdul-Malik vs. Brundage to a majority draw.
“Per the Georgia State Athletic Commission, Cody Brundage’s June 14th bout against Mansur Abdul-Malik has been overturned to a Majority Draw. I want to thank the Georgia commission for their professionalism and thorough review of Mr. Brundage’s appeal.”
Changing the result to a majority draw presumably means that the GSAC elected to retroactively dock Abdul-Malik a point for the clash of heads, which would bring the three judges’ scorecards to 28-28, 28-28, and 29-28 for Abdul-Malik.
READ MORE: Tom Aspinall plans to make example of Ciryl Gane at UFC 321
The 27-year-old will likely be disappointed by the ruling but still maintains his undefeated record, while Brundage avoids a loss that would have left him on a 1-2 run dating back to 2024 with an additional No Contest that came against Abdul Razak Alhassan last July.
More MMA Knockout News
• Dustin Poirier shares heartfelt "letter to the game" after UFC retirement
• Former title challengers booked for pivotal Noche UFC fight
• Magomed Ankalaev issues violent prediction for UFC 320 rematch with Alex Pereira
• Middleweight dark horse predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.