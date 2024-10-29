57% of UFC Edmonton Fighters Lost Their Last Fight
The UFC finds itself in Edmonton, Canada, this weekend, with an all flyweight headliner.
28 fighters make the cut, featuring one undefeated fighter in Jhonata Diniz, and two fighters with 100 percent finish rates in Brendson Ribeiro and Mike Malott.
Win Rates
The average win rate for UFC Edmonton fighters is 77.23%, with Diniz, Amir Albazi, and Jack Shore leading the pack. Albazi is the only fighter other than the undefeated Diniz to possess a win rate higher than 90 percent, with Shore coming up short at 89.47 percent.
Finish Rates
Aside from Malott and Ribeiro's flawless finish rates, ten other fighters have a finish rate higher than 80 percent. The average finish rate for UFC Edmonton fighters is 73.82 percent.
Streaks
UFC Edmonton fighters have an average winning streak of 0.21. 12 fighters (36%) are on winning streaks, and 16 fighters (57%) are on losing streaks.
Diniz's eight-fight winning streak brings the average from -0.07 to 0.21 for the whole card.
