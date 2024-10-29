MMA Knockout

57% of UFC Edmonton Fighters Lost Their Last Fight

16 of 28 fighters competing at UFC Edmonton this weekend are coming off one or more losses.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

The UFC finds itself in Edmonton, Canada, this weekend, with an all flyweight headliner.

28 fighters make the cut, featuring one undefeated fighter in Jhonata Diniz, and two fighters with 100 percent finish rates in Brendson Ribeiro and Mike Malott.

Win Rates

The average win rate for UFC Edmonton fighters is 77.23%, with Diniz, Amir Albazi, and Jack Shore leading the pack. Albazi is the only fighter other than the undefeated Diniz to possess a win rate higher than 90 percent, with Shore coming up short at 89.47 percent.

Finish Rates

Aside from Malott and Ribeiro's flawless finish rates, ten other fighters have a finish rate higher than 80 percent. The average finish rate for UFC Edmonton fighters is 73.82 percent.

Streaks

UFC Edmonton fighters have an average winning streak of 0.21. 12 fighters (36%) are on winning streaks, and 16 fighters (57%) are on losing streaks.

Diniz's eight-fight winning streak brings the average from -0.07 to 0.21 for the whole card.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

Home/News