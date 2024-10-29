Tom Aspinall’s Simple Strategy for Stipe Miocic to Defeat Jon Jones
As we move past the conclusion of UFC 308, the biggest UFC PPV left for the year is UFC 309, where heavyweight champion and consensus MMA GOAT Jon Jones makes his first title defense against all-time heavyweight great Stipe Miocic.
On the sidelines, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall eagerly awaits the conclusion of the fight, and whether Jones and Miocic retire with the result. Until then, he's happy to ruminate on who might win, and how they'll do it.
Aspinall's Strategy for Miocic
Speaking to Safest Casino Sites on October 28, Aspinall explained what strategy he'd have if he was Miocic approaching Jones.
"I'd be looking for the knockout against Jon Jones is what I'd be looking for with him," Aspinall explained. "... I'd just be using my size on him, trying to push him back and knock him out. I think that Stipe Miocic has got big knockout power in comparison to Jon Jones. So I think he can knock him out."
Aspinall Believes Jones Has a Weakness Like Any Other Fighter
As far as mixed martial artists go, Jones would appear to have no weak points in his game. However, Aspinall has a simple, heavyweight, strategy that's his 'key to victory at all times'.
"Utimately, they [Jones and Miocic] don't do a lot wrong," Aspinall explained. "My key to winning against, not just these guys, but anybody, is I need to punch them as hard as I can in the face. It’s well proven that if I hit somebody clean, they’re going over. I’ve never hit somebody clean in my life and they’ve not gone over. That’s my key to victory at all times."
UFC 309
Jones fights Miocic in the marquee fight of UFC 309 on November 17. The Madison Square Garden PPV features 12 announced fights:
- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic; Heavyweight title fight
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler; Lightweight
- Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders; Middleweight
- Karine Silva vs. Viviane Araujo; Flyweight
- Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig; Middleweight
- Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov; Light Heavyweight
- Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura; Strawweight
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee; Bantamweight
- Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj; Welterweight
- Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson; Lightweight
- Oban Elliott vs. Bassil Hafez; Welterweight
- David Onama vs. Lucas Almeida; Featherweight
