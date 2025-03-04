MMA Knockout

80-fight MMA submission specialist who fought in UFC books BKFC debut

Former UFC fighter Aleksei Oleinik and his BKFC debut opponent have a combined 151 fights.

Aleksei Oleinik is taking off the gloves after 80 pro MMA fights.

The 47-year-old Olienik doesn't appear to be retiring anytime soon, and instead the former UFC heavyweight contender is well on his way to another combat sports destination in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Oleinik's Next Stop: BKFC Dubai

UFC, KSW, Bellator... Olienik has competed under many different banners across the world, now set to make his BKFC debut on Apr. 4 in Dubai, the promotion's first-ever event in the UAE.

Olienik will take on Gerônimo dos Santos, a 44-year-old heavyweight from Brazil that's almost as experienced as Olienik with 71 fights.

"Bone. Blood. Fist," Olienik said of his upcoming BKFC debut.

This will be Oleinik's first fight back since a submission win at RCC 17 in Dec. 2023. A few months prior, Oleinik won his boxing debut by 34-second knockout, showing he's more than a submission artist.

Aleksei Oleinik fought in the UFC 17 times, seven of his nine wins coming by way of submission. As crafty as a heavyweight grappler can get, Olienik has a couple of Ezekiel chokes and neck cranks on his UFC resume.

Here's just some of the names "The Boa Constrictor" fought in the UFC heavyweight division: Curtis Blaydes, Mark Hunt, Travis Browne, Alistair Overeem, and former champ Fabricio Werdum.

