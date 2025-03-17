MMA Knockout

80-fight UFC veteran says ex-wife took everything in divorce battle

MMA legend Alexey Oleinik is destitute ahead of his BKFC debut.

Mathew Riddle

Haljestam-Imagn Images

Rarely do happy endings happen in MMA, whether a fighter retires on a slew of losses or suffers the consequences of decades of repeated head trauma.

There are no exceptions, especially in the case of veteran fighters with dozens of contests under their belt. Such is the case with Alexey Oleinik, a veteran of 80 professional fights, with 17 performances inside the UFC.

'The Boa Constrictor' made a name for himself with his variety of submissions, possessing a startling amount of Ezekiel choke finishes and scarf holds. Now 47 years old, Oleinik has revealed issues outside of the cage have ruined his ability to have a 'fun life.'

READ MORE: UFC London fighter almost finished Ilia Topuria before suffering devastating knockout

Aleksei Oleinik
Aleksei Oleinik reacts to his win over Jared Vanderaa, not shown, after a heavyweight bout Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Oleinik won by submission in the first round. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 041022 Ufc273 52 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

MMA veteran Alexey Oleinik claims ex-wife took everything in divorce

Speaking to Match TV, Oleinik discussed losing 'everything I had left to my ex-wife and children.'

"She filed for divorce, I did not want to divorce, for more than six months I asked, persuaded, begged to save the family. ... She never even said thank you [for all the gifts while fighting].

"[...] Absolutely everyone knows how much I loved her. Probably, you can't leave a woman alone for a long time because of work trips. She had all our accounts, I couldn't even withdraw $50 from the account without her consent.

"I gave her everything, a lot of jewelry, new cars for 100-150 thousand dollars, transferred our real estate to her. For example, I gave her three pairs of Rolexes..." [Translation h/t MMA Knockout]

Alexey Oleinik on the GFL and BKFC roster despite age and health concerns

READ MORE: UFC makes change to UFC 314 fight card

Oleinik continued to remark on his age and health meaning he can no longer perform. This is in spite of new MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL) having him as part of their roster. He is also scheduled to make his BKFC debut on April 4, adding to the confusion.

With any hope Oleinik can find his footing after his contests in the BKFC and GFL.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda

Home/News