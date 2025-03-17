80-fight UFC veteran says ex-wife took everything in divorce battle
Rarely do happy endings happen in MMA, whether a fighter retires on a slew of losses or suffers the consequences of decades of repeated head trauma.
There are no exceptions, especially in the case of veteran fighters with dozens of contests under their belt. Such is the case with Alexey Oleinik, a veteran of 80 professional fights, with 17 performances inside the UFC.
'The Boa Constrictor' made a name for himself with his variety of submissions, possessing a startling amount of Ezekiel choke finishes and scarf holds. Now 47 years old, Oleinik has revealed issues outside of the cage have ruined his ability to have a 'fun life.'
MMA veteran Alexey Oleinik claims ex-wife took everything in divorce
Speaking to Match TV, Oleinik discussed losing 'everything I had left to my ex-wife and children.'
"She filed for divorce, I did not want to divorce, for more than six months I asked, persuaded, begged to save the family. ... She never even said thank you [for all the gifts while fighting].
"[...] Absolutely everyone knows how much I loved her. Probably, you can't leave a woman alone for a long time because of work trips. She had all our accounts, I couldn't even withdraw $50 from the account without her consent.
"I gave her everything, a lot of jewelry, new cars for 100-150 thousand dollars, transferred our real estate to her. For example, I gave her three pairs of Rolexes..." [Translation h/t MMA Knockout]
Alexey Oleinik on the GFL and BKFC roster despite age and health concerns
Oleinik continued to remark on his age and health meaning he can no longer perform. This is in spite of new MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL) having him as part of their roster. He is also scheduled to make his BKFC debut on April 4, adding to the confusion.
With any hope Oleinik can find his footing after his contests in the BKFC and GFL.
